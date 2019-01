FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Theresa May (R) and European Union Council President Donald Tusk during the extraordinary EU leaders summit to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement in Brussels, Belgium November 25, 2018. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk and British Prime Minister Theresa May will have a phone call about Brexit at 1745 GMT on Wednesday, Tusk’s press office said.

UK lawmakers demanded on Tuesday that May renegotiates the Brexit divorce deal, which the bloc says it would not reopen.

(This version was corrected to fix time in first paragraph to 1745 GMT, not 1754 GMT)