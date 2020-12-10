Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with Canada hit by delays - Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France August 24, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The British government is worried that its post-Brexit trade deal with Canada will not come into force in time to avoid tariffs being imposed between Britain and Canada from Jan. 1, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The deal has yet to be approved by Canada's parliament, which rises for its end-of-year recess on Friday. That has caused concern among British officials, the report added, citing a source bloom.bg/39YxKcJ.