Canadian PM Trudeau says he deplores that Brexit interferes with UK leadership on world stage

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an election campaign stop in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes

BURNABY, British Columbia (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Britain’s focus on Brexit is undermining the country’s needed leadership in global affairs.

“We’ve seen the instability and the challenges that the UK continues to go through as it is wrapped up with this issue,” Trudeau said when asked to comment on Tuesday’s UK Supreme Court decision while campaigning on the west coast.

“But we certainly deplore that they are so consumed by this issue that it is interfering with their ability to lead on so many other things where the UK’s leadership in the world is so necessary.”