Parliament vote will prompt UK Plc to accelerate no-deal plans: CBI

FILE PHOTO: An EU flag flutters during an anti-Brexit demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain January 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - British businesses are likely to accelerate their planning for a no-deal Brexit following the vote in parliament on Tuesday night that ordered the prime minister to renegotiate the divorce deal, the head of a major lobby group said.

Carolyn Fairbairn, the head of the CBI, said she did not think any company would have taken reassurance from the events on Tuesday, when lawmakers signaled they did not want to leave the European Union without a deal, but also ordered Theresa May to demand better terms for leaving.

“I don’t think there will be a single business this morning who is stopping or halting their no-deal planning as a result of what happened yesterday, and I fear they may even be accelerating it,” Fairbairn told BBC Radio.

“The amendment feels like a real throw of the dice.”