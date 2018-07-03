Exchange operator Cboe to open post-Brexit venue in Amsterdam

LONDON (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets (CBOE.O) said on Tuesday it planned to open a new venue in Amsterdam to ensure access to clients after Britain leaves the European Union.

FILE PHOTO - Edward Tilly, Chairman and CEO of the Cboe Global Market Inc., listens as Chris Concannon, President and COO the Cboe, speaks at the Sandler O'Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference in New York, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The announcement comes as senior British politicians meet on Friday to agree their position on the shape of Britain’s future relations with the bloc, and as many financial services firms continue to plan for a collapse in talks.

The U.S. company, whose European arm Cboe Europe is the largest pan-European stock exchange by market share, said it had filed an application with the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets to establish an equities trading venue.

Chicago-based Cboe, which has an existing stake in Amsterdam-based pan-European clearing house EuroCCP, said it had picked the city after a looking at a number of financial centers.

“We believe that the Netherlands is supportive of competitive and open financial market infrastructure and we feel Amsterdam is a fantastic location to establish our EU venue,” Mark Hemsley, president of Cboe Europe, said in a statement.

Cboe said it had “longstanding and good relations” with the Dutch regulator and central bank, “which have a deep understanding of the equities and derivatives markets”.

Cboe would continue to operate its existing Registered Investment Exchange in the UK and its intention is to offer similar services on both venues.