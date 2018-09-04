UK has looked at economic impact of Brexit plans: Senior Brexit ministry official

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government has done work looking at the economic impact of Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Chequers” Brexit proposals, the most senior official in the Brexit ministry said on Tuesday.

The Chequers plan, named after the prime minister’s country residence where it was agreed by ministers in July, calls for free trade between Britain and the EU in manufactured and agricultural goods, with Britain accepting regulations over traded goods that align with EU rules.

Asked by a committee of lawmakers in parliament whether officials had done any work looking at the economic impact of the plans, Philip Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at the Department for Exiting the European Union said: “Yes. The work is ongoing.”