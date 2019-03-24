UK PM May met rebel lawmakers to discuss her Brexit deal

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves church, near High Wycombe, Britain March 24, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May met senior colleagues and Brexit-supporting rebel lawmakers on Sunday at her country residence to discuss her strategy and whether there is sufficient support to put her deal to another vote this week.

“The PM and a number of government ministers met today at Chequers for lengthy talks with senior colleagues about delivering Brexit,” a Downing Street spokesman said.

“The meeting discussed a range of issues, including whether there is sufficient support in the Commons to bring back a Meaningful Vote this week.”

Downing Street said it would make no further comment on the talks on Sunday.