FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 months
Merkel says May's offer on expats 'good start' but many questions remain
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 22, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 2 months

Merkel says May's offer on expats 'good start' but many questions remain

1 Min Read

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a press conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 22, 2017.Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel described British Prime Minister Theresa May's offer on the rights of EU citizens after Brexit as "a good start" but said many other issues related to Britain's departure from the bloc still need to be resolved.

"Theresa May made clear to us today that EU citizens that have been in Britain for five years will retain their full rights. That is a good start," Merkel told reporters at an EU summit on Thursday.

"But there are still many many other questions linked to the exit, including on finances and the relationship with Ireland. So we have a lot to do until (the next EU summit in) October."

Merkel spoke after May addressed the other 27 EU leaders meeting in Brussels, offering them what London described as a "fair and serious" deal on EU expats post-Brexit.

Reporting by Noah Barkin, Gabriela Baczynska, Alastair Macdonald

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.