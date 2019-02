Britain's Secretary of State for Business Greg Clark is seen outside of Downing Street in London, Britain, February 19, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British business secretary Greg Clark will not speak at Tuesday’s EEF manufacturing conference as billed and his deputy Richard Harrington will appear instead, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said.

Clark is due to update lawmakers in parliament later on Tuesday on Honda Motor’s decision to shut its sole British plant by 2021.