September 30, 2018 / 1:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK could change business rates to help high street: business minister

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark said on Sunday a change to business rates could be made to recognize the importance of high street retailers.

Britain's Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Greg Clark leaves 10 Downing Street after attending the weekly cabinet meeting, in Westminster London, Britain, July 17, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Competition from online retailers has left many high street firms struggling, prompting calls from traditional bricks and mortar retailers for a relaxation of business rates — property taxes for businesses.

Clark, speaking at an event on the sidelines of the governing Conservative Party’s annual conference, also said workers’ rights for those in the gig economy should be much clearer.

Reporting by William James, writing by Kylie MacLellan

