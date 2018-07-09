British PM May's meeting with party went 'very well': business minister

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s crunch meeting with her party to sell her plan for Brexit went “very well”, business minister Greg Clark told Reuters on Monday.
May’s Brexit strategy had been rocked by the resignation of her foreign and Brexit ministers in protest at the plan.
Asked by Reuters how the meeting had gone, Clark, who favors closer ties with the bloc after Brexit replied “very well.” The meeting had not yet ended.
