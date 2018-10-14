FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 14, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Britain will not stay 'indefinitely' in customs union with EU: Cleverly

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not stay “indefinitely” in a customs union with the European Union but the precise timing of a temporary customs arrangement with the bloc is up for debate, James Cleverly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: James Cleverly arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Speaking on Sky News, Cleverly said: “We are not going to stay indefinitely in a customs union.”

“As long as we are able to sign and implement those trade deals as they come onstream, then I think the precise timing of how long we are in a temporary customs arrangement is something that can be up for debate.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.