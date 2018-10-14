Britain will not stay 'indefinitely' in customs union with EU: Cleverly

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not stay “indefinitely” in a customs union with the European Union but the precise timing of a temporary customs arrangement with the bloc is up for debate, James Cleverly, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: James Cleverly arrives at 10 Downing Street, London, Britain January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Speaking on Sky News, Cleverly said: “We are not going to stay indefinitely in a customs union.”

“As long as we are able to sign and implement those trade deals as they come onstream, then I think the precise timing of how long we are in a temporary customs arrangement is something that can be up for debate.”