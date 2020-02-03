World News
Fish, financial services to be part of final EU-Britain trade deal: EU Commission head

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An agreement on fisheries, financial services, trade in goods and energy all have to be agreed before the European Union can sign a deal regulating its post-Brexit future relationship with Britain, the head of the European Commission said on Monday.

“It’s all outlined in the political declaration already and everything is negotiated when everything is negotiated — so fish and financial services and energy, you name it, all has to be done before we sign,” Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Marine Strauss

