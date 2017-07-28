Brexit transition talks only possible after divorce issues settled: EU Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday that discussions about a potential Brexit transition period could only begin once divorce issues are settled.

Responding to comments from British Finance Minister Philip Hammond that a transition period could last until mid-2022 and that he wanted an "off-the-shelf" solution for it, a Commission spokesman told a news conference:

"Once you know where you are going you can also consider the modalities of getting there. One thing at a time. At this point in time, we are about to discuss the specifics of separation and once this is done to the satisfaction of everyone we may move to the second step."