World News
November 14, 2019 / 5:19 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

EU launches case against UK for failing to name new commissioner

1 Min Read

A European flag is seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive launched a legal case on Thursday against Britain for failing to name a representative for the new European Commission that is due to take over from Dec. 1.

“The European Commission has today sent a letter of formal notice to the United Kingdom for breaching its EU Treaty obligations by not suggesting a candidate for the post of EU Commissioner,” the Commission said in a statement.

It gave London until Nov. 22 to respond.

A British government spokesperson later told Reuters: “We have written to the EU to confirm that pre-election guidance states the UK should not normally make nominations for international appointments during this period.”

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alex Richardson and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below