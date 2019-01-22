Polish proposal on Irish backstop time limit is not EU's position: Commission

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Poland’s proposal to limit to five years the Irish backstop arrangement in the agreement with Britain on its withdrawal from the European Union is not the position of the EU, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said on Tuesday.

“We have a unanimous, and I repeat unanimous, EU 27 position on the Withdrawal agreement and it’s clear that the doorstep statement you’re referring to was not part of the EU position,” Schinas told a regular news briefing.

The Irish backstop is an emergency agreement between the EU and Britain to avoid erecting a physical border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Britain leaves the EU.

It would kick in from the end of 2020 if by that time the EU and Britain do not agree on a better arrangement. It would also stay in force only until an alternative solution is agreed.

But the lack of a clear time limit is criticized by many Brexit supporters. Polish foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz said on Monday he suggested to his British and Irish counterparts they could consider limiting the backstop arrangement to five years.