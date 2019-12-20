EU ready to take formal steps to conclude Brexit deal on EU side

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission took note on Friday of the British parliament’s support for the withdrawal agreement with the EU, a key step to complete the process in January, and said it was ready to take formal steps to adopt the deal on its side too.

“We take note of the vote in the House of Commons. We will follow the ratification process in the UK closely. We are ready to take the formal steps to conclude the agreement on the EU side as well,” a Commission spokesman said.