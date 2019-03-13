World News
Voting against no-deal Brexit is not enough, UK has to agree to a deal: EU

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is not enough for the British parliament to vote against leaving the European Union without a deal, the European Commission said on Wednesday, noting that to prevent such an option, Britain had to actually accept some kind of a deal.

The comment came after British lawmakers rejected leaving the EU without a deal in any scenario, paving the way for a vote to delay Brexit to seek a way out of the country’s worst political crisis in generations.

“We take note of the votes in the House of Commons this evening,” a Commission spokeswoman said.

“There are only two ways to leave the EU: with or without a deal. The EU is prepared for both. To take no deal off the table, it is not enough to vote against no deal - you have to agree to a deal. We have agreed a deal with the Prime Minister and the EU is ready to sign it,” the spokeswoman said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski

