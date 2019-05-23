Brexit not on EU's mind as bloc eyes future: Commission

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is focusing on positive agenda and “all the rest” in not on its mind, the spokesman for the bloc’s executive said on Thursday when asked about Brexit.

“We are geared to a positive agenda of the European Union and that’s what matters to us,” the spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, told a daily news briefing in Brussels in response to a question about Brexit. “All the rest is not something that is on our mind.”

Schinas reiterated that Britain’s stalled EU exit treaty cannot be changed but that the accompanying political declaration on future EU-UK ties after Brexit could be reviewed.

Asked about the bloc’s relationship with any new British leader in case Prime Minister Theresa May resigns - as is now widely expected - Schinas said: “We will always be also ready to speak to the prime minister of the United Kingdom.”