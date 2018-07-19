EU Commission calls on members to step up Brexit preparations

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Thursday called on EU countries to increase preparations for all outcomes in Brexit negotiations, saying Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc was likely to cause disruptions.

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU flags opposite the Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Today’s text calls on member states and private parties to step up preparations and follows a request by the European Council last month to intensify preparedness at all levels and for all outcomes,” the EU executive said in a statement.

“While the EU is working day and night for a deal ensuring an orderly withdrawal, the UK’s withdrawal will undoubtedly cause disruption – for example in business supply chains – whether or not there is a deal,” the Commission added.

A Commission spokeswoman said the EU executive wanted to be ready for all outcomes but did not say which is the more likely scenario.