EU Commission says no-deal Brexit on April 12 'likely'

Anti-Brexit protesters stand outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday said a no-deal Brexit on April 12 was now “likely” after UK parliament rejected for the third time British Prime Minister Theresa May’s divorce deal with the European Union.

“The Commission regrets the negative vote in the House of Commons today,” a spokesman said, adding that the EU has given London until April 12 to inform it of the next steps. “It will be for the UK to indicate the way forward before that date.”

“A ‘no-deal’ scenario on 12 April is now a likely scenario. The EU... is now fully prepared for a ‘no-deal’ scenario at midnight on 12 April.”