July 9, 2018 / 10:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU Commission says to continue talks with Britain after Davis resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday said it would continue to negotiate with the British government after its Brexit minister David Davis resigned over night.

“The time schedule, as everybody knows, is tight, we are available 24/7,” a spokesman for the European Commission told a regular press briefing, not commenting on Davis’ resignation directly.

The spokesman added European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Theresa May had spoken on the phone on Sunday afternoon.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek

