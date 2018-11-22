EU executive, Britain agree on declaration on future ties: EU official

British and EU flags are seen before Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to discuss draft agreements on Brexit, at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission’s and Britain’s Brexit negotiators have agreed on a declaration on the two sides’ future ties, an EU official said.

The draft declaration will now be screened by national envoys of the remaining 27 EU states meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Despite outstanding disagreements over Gibraltar, they hope to finalize it in time for EU leaders to rubber-stamp it together with Britain’s legal withdrawal treaty at a summit on Sunday.