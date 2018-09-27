FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

EU executive says working for Brexit deal but also doing no-deal preparations

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Thursday it was working for a Brexit deal and dismissed as “horror stories” reports about the bloc stepping up contingency planning in case negotiations with Britain collapse.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Margaritis Schinas, the chief spokesman for the European Commission, where Michel Barnier is negotiating Brexit with Britain on behalf of the whole bloc, told a regular news briefing the focus was still on getting an agreement.

He added the bloc was at the same time “not abandoning” its duties when it came to preparing for any possible outcomes, including a no-deal Brexit.

“Keep calm and keep negotiating,” Schinas said.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Francesco Guarascio, Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Hugh Lawson

