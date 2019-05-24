EU holds ground on Brexit after PM May announces resignation: Commission

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Strasbourg, France March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/Pool

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s position on the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc has not changed despite British Prime Minister Theresa May announcing her June 7 resignation earlier on Friday, Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.

“(European Commission) President (Jean-Claude) Juncker followed Prime Minister May’s announcement this morning without personal joy,” she told a news briefing.

“The President very much liked and appreciated working with Prime Minister May. He will equally respect and establish working relations with any new prime minister, whomever it may be. Our position on the withdrawal agreement — there is no change to that,” Andreeva said.

She reiterated the bloc would not change the stalled Brexit withdrawal deal but could tweak the accompanying political declaration on EU-UK ties after Brexit.