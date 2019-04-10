World News
April 10, 2019 / 10:44 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

EU is not afraid of no-deal Brexit: EU executive

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union is ready and not afraid of a no-deal Brexit, a spokesman for the EU executive said on Wednesday, ahead of a summit of EU leaders devoted to deciding on Britain’s exit from the bloc.

“While a no deal withdrawal will cause disruption and is not desirable, the EU is fully prepared for it,” European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a daily briefing.

“This is not our desired outcome but we are not afraid of it. We are prepared.”

Reporting by Alastair MacDonald and Clare Roth; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

