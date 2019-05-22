EU patiently follows Britain's Brexit debate: EU Commission

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission is following the debate in Britain about the country’s planned exit from the European Union “closely and patiently”, the EU executive’s chief spokesman said on Wednesday.

Margaritis Schinas was responding to the speech of Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday in which she set out a “new deal”, offering sweeteners to her parliament including the chance to vote on whether to hold a second referendum to try to break the impasse over Brexit.