EU says it needs a Brexit 'yes' from UK parliament

Pro-Brexit supporters install Union Jack flags outside the Houses of Parliament, following the Brexit votes the previous evening, in London, Britain, March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Thursday that if Britain fails to ratify its divorce agreement this week, Brexit will only postponed until April 12 by which time London must inform the bloc of its plans.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas was commenting on indicative votes in the UK parliament that produced no clear majority for any Brexit option:

“If the Withdrawal Agreement is not ratified by the end of this week, Article 50 will be extended to April 12 and it is now for the UK government to inform about how it sees the next steps,” Schinas said.

“We counted eight ‘noes’ last night, now we need a ‘yes’ on the way forward.”