EU says will consider next Brexit steps after UK's end-month deadline

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will consider its next steps in tense Brexit negotiations with Britain after the end-September deadline it has set for London to scrap a plan to breach the terms of its Withdrawal Agreement, the bloc’s executive said on Friday.

“We have set a deadline for the UK and therefore ... we are going to take this step by step,” European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer told a news briefing.

“We are going to wait for the reaction of the United Kingdom by that deadline and we will consider next steps once we have reached that particular bridge. And in the meantime we will make no further comment.”