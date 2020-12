FILE PHOTO: Flags of the Union Jack and European Union are seen ahead of the meeting of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in Brussels, Belgium December 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU-UK trade talks are still in their “final stages”, a source with the bloc’s executive European Commission - which is negotiating with Britain on behalf of the 27 member states - said on Wednesday afternoon when asked if a deal has been sealed.