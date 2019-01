European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas attends a press conference at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s executive said on Wednesday the bloc would do its utmost to avoid extensive border controls between EU member state Ireland and Britain’s province of Northern Ireland regardless of how Brexit goes, a spokesman said.

“The EU is determined to do all it can - deal or no deal- to avoid a hard border in Ireland,” the Commission’s chief spokesman, Margaritis Schinas, told a news conference.