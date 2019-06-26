EU will not renegotiate Brexit deal, ready to work with new PM: Commission

A European Union flag flutters outside the parliament in London, Britain April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission repeated on Wednesday that the European Union was not prepared to renegotiate the withdrawal agreement struck with London despite the plans of British prime ministerial candidates to draw up a new exit deal with Brussels.

“I can confirm, as it has been repeated several times, we will not be renegotiating the withdrawal agreement. Full stop,” a Commission spokeswoman told the EU’s executive’s daily briefing.

“The Commission will work with any prime minister in a spirit of good cooperation,” she continued.