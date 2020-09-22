EU's executive offers Britain 'good faith' in Brexit talks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will negotiate with Britain in good faith in Brexit talks, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday, following a meeting of Europe ministers in Brussels.
“We will continue to engage with the UK in good faith, building on progress already achieved,” he told reporters.
A new crisis in EU-UK talks has emerged after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed new domestic laws for Britain that would undercut the Brexit divorce international treaty.
