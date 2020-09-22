Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
EU's executive offers Britain 'good faith' in Brexit talks

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic leaves the Europe House in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will negotiate with Britain in good faith in Brexit talks, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday, following a meeting of Europe ministers in Brussels.

“We will continue to engage with the UK in good faith, building on progress already achieved,” he told reporters.

A new crisis in EU-UK talks has emerged after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed new domestic laws for Britain that would undercut the Brexit divorce international treaty.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Robin Emmott; editing by Foo Yun Chee

