EU's executive offers Britain 'good faith' in Brexit talks

FILE PHOTO: EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic leaves the Europe House in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will negotiate with Britain in good faith in Brexit talks, EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Tuesday, following a meeting of Europe ministers in Brussels.

“We will continue to engage with the UK in good faith, building on progress already achieved,” he told reporters.

A new crisis in EU-UK talks has emerged after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed new domestic laws for Britain that would undercut the Brexit divorce international treaty.