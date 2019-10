FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker leave after their meeting in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker have talked on the eve of an EU summit set to be dominated by Brexit.

“Contacts between EU and UK teams are continuing. @JunckerEU just spoke to @BorisJohnson. Every hour and minute counts before the EUCO. We want a deal,” the Commission’s chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said in a tweet on Thursday morning.