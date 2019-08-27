EU's Juncker, UK PM Johnson to hold phone call on Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker talks with the media after the European Union leaders summit, in Brussels, Belgium, July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on the phone on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for Juncker said.

Johnson’s Brexit negotiator is due in Brussels on Wednesday amid what could become a renewed push to agree a divorce deal before Britain leaves the EU on Oct. 31.

“We stand ready to engage constructively with the UK on any concrete proposals that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said.