Let's agree social, climate ambitions, EU's Von der Leyen urges UK

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ambition on social protection and climate action and said this could form the basis of level playing field obligations between the EU and Britain.
“It is not the time to lower social protection or to be lukewarm on climate action. It is not the time to decrease in terms of competition rules,” Von der Leyen told the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday.
“I’ve heard ambition in Boris Johnson’s speech... This is what we also want. Let us formally agree on these objectives,” she continued.
Reporting by Marine Strauss and Philip Blenkinsop