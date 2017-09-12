May's Conservatives win vote to bolster party's numbers on committees

(Reuters) - British lawmakers voted on Tuesday in favor of handing the governing Conservatives greater say on committees that scrutinize laws, a move denounced by the opposition as an attempt to “rig parliament”.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The government won by 320 votes to 301, a day after lawmakers passed legislation to sever ties with the European Union.

May lost the Conservatives’ majority in a June election, forcing her government to rely on the support of a small Northern Irish party to pass laws.