(Reuters) - BMW (BMWG.DE) and other companies will meet Prime Minister Theresa May and finance minister Philip Hammond on Thursday to discuss Brexit, a spokesman at the German carmaker said.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 7, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Companies are seeking clarity on the shape of Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the European Union and have sought a transitional deal which maintains existing trading conditions until at least the end of 2020.