EU Commission is 'very concerned' about British Brexit plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission repeated on Thursday that it was “very concerned” about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plan to undercut parts of the Brexit divorce treaty ahead of emergency talks in London.

“You know well that we are very concerned about the Internal Market Bill and the intentions of the British government to breach the Withdrawal Agreement,” a spokesman for the EU executive told a news conference.

“You know that, for that reason, we called for an extraordinary meeting of the joint committee,” he continued.