Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at LBC radio studios in central London, Britain, November 16, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will face a no confidence vote next week with Conservative lawmakers expected to submit the 48 letters required to trigger a leadership contest on Friday, a reporter at the Daily Telegraph said.

May could face the no confidence vote on Tuesday, Telegraph Chief Political Correspondent Christopher Hope said on Twitter, citing Brexiteer sources.