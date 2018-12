Don't know if threshold reached to trigger no confidence vote in UK's PM May: Rees-Mogg

Brexit supporting Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg is interviewed by a television channel in a temporary studio opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

(Reuters) - Eurosceptic British lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg said in an interview with CNBC he does not know if the 48-letter threshold has been reached to trigger no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership.

British media, citing sources, reported minutes before Rees-Mogg’s interview that enough letters had been sent to the chairman of the Conservative lawmakers’ 1922 committee, Graham Brady, to trigger a vote of no confidence in May’s leadership.