World News
December 10, 2018 / 4:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Liberal Democrat leader says would support vote of no confidence in PM May

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Vince Cable, addresses an anti-Brexit demonstration in Parliament Square, central London, Britain October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats said on Monday his party would support a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May if one were called by the opposition Labour Party.

May earlier announced she was delaying a planned Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal, which was set to be rejected, to seek further concessions from EU leaders.

“With the fiasco today, the government has really lost all authority. I and my colleagues will fully support the leader of the opposition if he now proceeds to a no confidence vote as duty surely calls,” Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Costas Pitas and David Milliken, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.