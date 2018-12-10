UK Liberal Democrat leader says would support vote of no confidence in PM May

FILE PHOTO: Britain's leader of the Liberal Democrat party, Vince Cable, addresses an anti-Brexit demonstration in Parliament Square, central London, Britain October 20, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The leader of Britain’s pro-European Union Liberal Democrats said on Monday his party would support a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May if one were called by the opposition Labour Party.

May earlier announced she was delaying a planned Tuesday vote on her Brexit deal, which was set to be rejected, to seek further concessions from EU leaders.

“With the fiasco today, the government has really lost all authority. I and my colleagues will fully support the leader of the opposition if he now proceeds to a no confidence vote as duty surely calls,” Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable said.