World News
August 19, 2019 / 8:26 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

British Conservative lawmaker says Labour's Corbyn can't lead a unity government

1 Min Read

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn leaves his home in London, Britain August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is unsuitable for leading a possible government of national unity, rebel Conservative Party lawmaker Dominic Grieve said on Monday.

“I don’t see how he could lead a government of national unity,” Grieve told the BBC, adding that other people could lead such a government.

“But I am perfectly prepared to cooperate with him and indeed with anybody else in the House of Commons to make sure that no-deal, which is being threatened by the current government, doesn’t happen,” Grieve said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by William James

