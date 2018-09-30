FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
September 30, 2018 / 8:27 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

UK Conservative Chairman Lewis says working for election in 2022

1 Min Read

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) - Britain’s governing Conservatives are working towards a national election in 2022, the party’s chairman Brandon Lewis said on Sunday, saying he hoped Prime Minister Theresa May would lead the party into that vote.

Brandon Lewis arrives in Downing Street for a cabinet meeting, in central London, Britain June 13, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Local media have reported May, under pressure over Brexit, could be considering calling an early election. May has said it would not be in the national interest.

“The next general election is 2022,” Lewis told Sky News. Asked if May would lead the Conservatives into that election, he said: “I hope she will and I think she will.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper

