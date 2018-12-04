UK PM May's government loses vote to delay ruling on contempt proceedings

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government on Tuesday lost a vote to delay a ruling on whether its ministers had acted in contempt of parliament by refusing to release its full legal advice on Britain’s exit from the European Union.

Lawmakers voted 311 to 307 against an amendment put forward by the government to refer the issue to parliament’s Committee of Privileges, which would slow down the process and delay a resolution until after Dec. 11.