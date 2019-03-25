Britain calls for 'realism' on Brexit after parliament grabs control

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday called for realism after parliament grabbed control of Brexit.

“It is disappointing to see this amendment pass,” said a spokesman for the Department for Exiting the European Union.

“While it is now up to parliament to set out next steps in respect of this amendment, the government will continue to call for realism – any options considered must be deliverable in negotiations with the EU,” the spokesman said.

“Parliament should take account of how long these negotiations would take, and if they’d require a longer extension which would mean holding European parliamentary elections,” he said.