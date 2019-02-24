UK parliament must restore common sense to Brexit: Labour lawmaker

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Normanton MP Yvette Cooper appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain January 27, 2019. Jeff Overs/BBC/Handout via REUTERS

SHARM EL-SHIEKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Parliament must try to “restore some commonsense” to Brexit in a vote later this week, a lawmaker from the main opposition Labour Party said on Sunday, proposing changes to stop Britain from leaving the European Union without a deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May will return to parliament to update lawmakers on the talks with the EU to secure changes to the divorce agreement after ruling out another vote on her Brexit deal this week. Parliament will have an opportunity on Feb. 27 to debate and vote on the way forward.

Yvette Cooper is proposing a way to try to add safeguards to prevent Britain from leaving the EU without a deal, but needs parliament to vote in favor of it.

“The prime minister’s remarks today make it even more vital that the House of Commons votes for our bill to try to restore some common sense to this process,” Cooper said in a statement.

“The prime minister isn’t acting responsibly in the national interest, but MPs from all sides need to do so.”