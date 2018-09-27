EU's Barnier says, after Corbyn meeting, wants orderly Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s Brexit chief Michel Barnier said on Thursday he had listened to the views of Britain’s opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, and wanted to ensure Britain’s orderly withdrawal from the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends an EU's General Affairs Council in Brussels, Belgium, September 18, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“Continuing to listen to all views on #Brexit and to explain EU positions, which aim for the UK’s orderly withdrawal and to build an ambitious future partnership together,” Barnier tweeted after meeting Corbyn.