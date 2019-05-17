No chance of passing Brexit bill by end-July, says Labour's Corbyn

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of Labour's European election campaign in Kent, Britain, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - There is no chance of getting British parliamentary approval for all aspects of Brexit by the end of July, the leader of the opposition Labour Party said on Friday after talks with the government collapsed.

Jeremy Corbyn said the talks ended because the government had not fundamentally moved its position. He added there was no deal on how parliament should move forward.

Asked about an indicative vote which called for lawmakers to show they supported leaving by July 31, he said:

“I don’t think it’s credible to say we get all the parliamentary agreement and all stages of a very controversial and major bill through parliament by the end of July so no, we would not support that.”