Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn walks through the Central Lobby after the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament in the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain October 14, 2019. ©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Britain’s main opposition party is “unhappy” with the new Brexit deal, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in Brussels.

“We are unhappy with this deal and as it stands will vote against it,” he said.